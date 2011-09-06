UPDATE 1-Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
SINGAPORE, Sept 6 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp will restart the last of three crude distillation units (CDUs) at its refinery by Thursday after the plant was completely shut in end-July following a fire, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
"The other two CDUs have already restarted, with the second unit having attained on-spec production on Sept. 5," he said.
"The last of the three CDUs will restart either on Wednesday or Thursday."
Each CDU has a throughput at 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) at the 540,000 bpd refinery.
Traders said Formosa had experienced another fire, its eighth in a year, while it was trying to restart the third CDU.
"I think it was a minor fire which was extinguished in about 20 minutes and there should be no impact on current operations nor plans to restart the third CDU," said a trader.
The first CDU restarted around Aug. 20.
For a factbox on Formosa, please click
"The refinery will not be able to operate at maximum mode even when all three CDUs are up as we have yet to restart one of two gasoline-making units," the spokesman added. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Manash Goswami)
