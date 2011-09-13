SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp. will restart its 700,000 tonnes-per-year (tpy) No. 1 naphtha cracker this week after shutting it in May following a pipeline fire, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

It also operates a 540,000 barrels per day refinery which was completely shut end-July following a fire at a propylene recovery unit which destroyed power cables.

"The refinery is now running at around 400,000-plus bpd after we restarted the last of three crude distillation unit (CDU) last week," the spokesman said.

"We cannot run at maximum rates as we have yet to restart one of our two residual fluid catalytic crackers (RFCC)."

The RFCC is to restart around Sept. 20, he added. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Michael Urquhart)