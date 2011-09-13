* Formosa to restart 700,000 tpy cracker this week

* Formosa to restart RFCC around Sept. 20

* Formosa in talks on diesel allocations (Adds details)

SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp. will restart its 700,000 tonnes-per-year (tpy) No. 1 naphtha cracker this week after shutting it in May following a pipeline fire, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

It also operates a 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery which was completely shut end-July following a fire at a propylene recovery unit which destroyed power cables.

"The refinery is now running at around 400,000-plus bpd after we restarted the last of three crude distillation units (CDU) last week," the spokesman said.

"We cannot run at maximum rates as we have yet to restart one of our two residual fluid catalytic crackers (RFCC)."

The 84,000 bpd RFCC is to restart around Sept. 20, he added. Both RFCCs have the same capacity.

Formosa is also in talks with buyers on diesel allocation after it declared force majeure on supplies following the complete shutdown.

"We are still in the midst of ironing out the allocations on diesel. But allocations on gasoline will be negotiated later," said the spokesman.

The refinery, Asia's fifth largest by capacity, has three CDUs of which each has a capacity of 180,000 bpd.

The first two CDUs restarted around Aug. 20 and early September respectively.

It also operates a 2.93 million tpy naphtha cracking complex which houses three crackers.

A 1.2 million tpy No. 3 cracker was shut around middle of August for a planned maintenance.

It has another 1.03 million tpy No. 2 cracker which is in operations.

"There are no plans to shut the No. 2 cracker this year," the spokesman added. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Michael Urquhart)