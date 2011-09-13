* Formosa to restart 700,000 tpy cracker this week
* Formosa to restart RFCC around Sept. 20
* Formosa in talks on diesel allocations
(Adds details)
SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Taiwan's Formosa
Petrochemical Corp. will restart its 700,000
tonnes-per-year (tpy) No. 1 naphtha cracker this week after
shutting it in May following a pipeline fire, a company
spokesman said on Tuesday.
It also operates a 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery
which was completely shut end-July following a fire at a
propylene recovery unit which destroyed power cables.
"The refinery is now running at around 400,000-plus bpd
after we restarted the last of three crude distillation units
(CDU) last week," the spokesman said.
"We cannot run at maximum rates as we have yet to restart
one of our two residual fluid catalytic crackers (RFCC)."
The 84,000 bpd RFCC is to restart around Sept. 20, he added.
Both RFCCs have the same capacity.
Formosa is also in talks with buyers on diesel allocation
after it declared force majeure on supplies following the
complete shutdown.
"We are still in the midst of ironing out the allocations on
diesel. But allocations on gasoline will be negotiated later,"
said the spokesman.
The refinery, Asia's fifth largest by capacity, has three
CDUs of which each has a capacity of 180,000 bpd.
The first two CDUs restarted around Aug. 20 and early
September respectively.
It also operates a 2.93 million tpy naphtha cracking complex
which houses three crackers.
A 1.2 million tpy No. 3 cracker was shut around middle of
August for a planned maintenance.
It has another 1.03 million tpy No. 2 cracker which is in
operations.
"There are no plans to shut the No. 2 cracker this year,"
the spokesman added.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Michael Urquhart)