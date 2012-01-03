* Formosa likely to restart RDS in about week or less
* Term gasoline, diesel supplies not affected as of now
* One CDU in turnaround mode since end Nov
SINGAPORE, Jan 3 Taiwan's Formosa
Petrochemical Corp has temporarily shut a desulphurizer unit at
its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Mailiao after a
leakage, with the downtime period expected to last between five
and seven days, traders said on Tuesday.
They added that the shutdown had so far not affected runs at
the refinery, which has shut one of its three crude distillation
units (CDUs) since the end of November for maintenance.
One of two gasoline-making units were also in a turnaround
mode and will resume operations in second-half January.
The residue desulphurizer unit (RDS) has around 80,000 bpd
capacity. Formosa has another RDS of similar capacity which was
destroyed by a fire in 2010 and has not been fully repaired
since then.
"But considering that the recently affected RDS can be up
and running in less than a week, the impact on its refining
capacity should not be severely affected," said a trader.
The RDS is to remove sulphur from crude.
Following the fire in 2010 when one of the two RDS was
destroyed, Formosa had to process sweet, rather than sour crude,
as an alternative.
