SINGAPORE Oct 29 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical
Corp restarted a secondary unit at its sole refinery
on Thursday after an unplanned shutdown, a company spokesman
said, with the facility expected to operate at close to 96.5
percent of its 540,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) capacity in
November.
Formosa's refinery throughput had dropped below 95 percent
of capacity after it shut the 80,000 bpd No. 2 residue
desulphurizer unit (RDS) around Oct. 12 following a leak.
It had initially aimed to run the Mailiao plant, Asia's
fifth largest in terms of capacity, at an average of 95 percent
throughout October, which would have been the highest in about
two years.
The general function of an RDS is to remove sulphur from
crude and fuel oil, with low-sulphur fuel oil used as a raw
material in residue fluid catalytic crackers (RFCCs) for
gasoline production.
Formosa operates two RFCCs -- each with a capacity of 84,000
bpd -- both of which have been operating at about 80 percent of
capacity since the RDS shutdown.
"We are keeping the operating rates at both RFCCs at about
80 percent of capacity in the meantime because we have run out
of feedstock," the spokesman said on Monday.
Gasoline margins, the premiums/losses obtained from refining
Brent crude into motor fuel, hit a four-month low of $3.45 a
barrel on Thursday.
