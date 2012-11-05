SINGAPORE, Nov 5 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp will shut an 84,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) gasoline-making unit from March to June 2013 for a major overhaul, said its spokesman. This will affect gasoline and diesel exports, with a bigger supply cut on the former as the residue fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) has a higher yield of motor fuel, he added. Formosa operates two RFCCs of the same capacity at its 540,000 bpd Mailiao refinery, it's only refinery and Asia's fifth largest in terms of capacity. Each RFCC has a 55 percent gasoline yield, traders estimated. Formosa exports up to 240,000 tonnes of gasoline a month and up to 18 cargoes of diesel a month. Each diesel cargo is about 30,000-40,000 tonnes. "The other RFCC will skip maintenance in 2013 as that is scheduled for 2014 instead," the spokesman said. Formosa will also shut a 180,000 bpd crude distillate unit for approximately 45 days. The exact time frame has yet to be decided, but it expected to take place during the March and June period. It's two other CDUs, also at 180,000 bpd, will skip maintenance next year. Two residue desulphurizer units (RDS), each with a capacity of about 80,000 bpd, will be shut one after the other, for about 35-40 days each in second-quarter. Table: Maintenance taking place from March to June 2013 Units to be shut Capacity Duration No 2 RFCC 84,000 bpd 3 months No 1 RDS 80,000 bpd 35-40 days No 2 RDS 80,000 bpd 35-40 days CDU 180,000 bpd 45 days (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)