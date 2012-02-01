SINGAPORE Feb 1 Taiwan's Formosa
Petrochemical Corp will shut one of its three crude units in
mid-February for maintenance that is scheduled to last for 1-2
weeks, its spokesman said.
The maintenance at the No. 1 unit will bring overall
throughput at its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery this
month to around 75-80 percent of its capacity, he added.
Asia's fifth largest refinery operates three crude
distillation units (CDUs), all of which have an equal capacity
of 180,000 bpd. Its No. 3 CDU is scheduled to undergo a
month-long maintenance starting April.
Formosa restarted its No. 2 unit after the Lunar New Year
following a maintenance that started last November. However a
gasoline-making unit which was shut around Dec. 13 for
maintenance has yet to resume operations.
"The RFCC will restart within this week," he said.
The extended shutdown of the 84,000 bpd RFCC has prompted
Formosa to skip exporting spot volumes for January and February.
It typically exports a medium-range spot cargo a month and
the last time it sold a spot parcel was for December lifting.
That came after a 5-month absence as its refinery was hit by a
fire last July.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)