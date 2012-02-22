* Formosa eyes RDS restart in April after 2010 fire

* Formosa to raise March refinery runs to about 85 pct

* Formosa seeking H1 April naphtha for crackers

SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp aims to restart a residue desulphurizer (RDS) unit in April that was destroyed by a 2010 fire subject to government approval, its spokesman said on Wednesday.

The unit has a capacity of around 80,000 barrels per day.

"Our target is to restart the unit in April, but that is subject to government's approval," he said.

The 540,000 bpd refinery has another RDS of the same capacity.

It also houses three crude distillation units (CDUs) and the plant is currently running at about 83 percent capacity.

"March runs will be slightly higher at close to 85 percent capacity," he added.

Asia's top naphtha buyer, Formosa also operates three crackers which have an annual capacity of 2.93 million tonnes.

The cracking complex is running at 90 percent capacity and Formosa is seeking first-half April naphtha in a tender due to be awarded on Thursday.

Formosa was seen buying more sour crude for April delivery in the spot market, a move possibly linked to the restart of the RDS, traders said.

The company has bought at least one cargo each of Oman and Upper Zakum crude for April lifting in the past week, a trader said.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Francis Kan; editing by Jason Neely)