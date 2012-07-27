SINGAPORE, July 27 Taiwan's Formosa
Petrochemical Corp has shut one of two residue
desulphurizer (RDS) units at its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd)
refinery in Mailiao due to a leak, and it may restart in about a
week's time, a company spokesman said on Friday.
Its other RDS unit is running at full capacity, he said.
Both RDS units have a capacity of about 80,000 bpd each.
An RDS is a unit that removes sulphur from crude.
"The No. 1 RDS was shut on Thursday and likely we would need
about a week or so to restart the unit," he said.
Formosa has three crude distillation units in the plant with
a capacity of 180,000 bpd each.
It also owns two residue fluid catalytic crackers (RFCC), or
gasoline-making units, with each having a capacity of 84,000
bpd.
Formosa's no.1 RFCC was shut on July 24 following a steam
leakage and is expected to resume operations in about two weeks.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)