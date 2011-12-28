SINGAPORE Dec 28 Taiwan's CPC will shut a reformer and 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity in three crude distillation units (CDUs) for maintenance next year, traders said on Wednesday.

CPC is aiming to shut its No. 8 CDU at its 220,000 bpd Kaohsiung refinery for a 40-day maintenance starting in August.

This will be followed by a 30-day maintenance at No. 1 CDU located in its 200,000 bpd Taoyuan refinery starting in early October.

A No. 2 CDU is currently in a 50-day turnaround mode and is expected to resume operations next month.

A No. 10 CDU at its 300,000 bpd Talin refinery is scheduled to shut for a 30-day maintenance in November.

All CDUs have a capacity of 100,000 bpd each.

The 40,000 bpd reformer at its Talin refinery will undergo a 60-day maintenance starting in August.

"I doubt the maintenance will have any major impact on gasoline supplies as CPC has a larger 80,000 bpd reformer which is not affected by any turnaround next year," said a trader. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)