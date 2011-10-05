Oct 5 Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) said on Wednesday it plans to start construction this fall on an expansion project at its Mandan, North Dakota refinery, if all permits are in place, addiing 10,000 barrels-per-day of capacity.

The company plans to complete the project by the second quarter of next year.

The 58,000 barrels-per-day refinery is ideally located within reach of the prolific Bakken shale play, spread across North Dakota and Eastern Montana in the United States.

