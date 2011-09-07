Sept 7 Autumn turnarounds will be especially heavy in the U.S.
Midwest region where refiners have been running near full-tilt this summer to
take advantage of unprecedented margins as the discount of the U.S. benchmark
crude, West Texas Intermediate, against London's Brent deepened.
For a full list of refinery outages, click: [REF/US]
Following is a list of a few refineries in the United States that have
announced their autumn schedule (Capacity in '000 barrels per day):
Company Location Units Capacity Days Link
**********************************SEPTEMBER**********************************
BP Plc Carson, CA Unspecified 253 15 [ID:nN1E78023Z]
(BP.L)
Conoco Trainer, PA Refinery 185 35-42 [ID:nN05136095]
(COP.N)
HUSKY Lima, OH Isocracker 160 15-21 [ID:nN1E78117R]
(HSE.TO)
VALERO Three Rivers, Crude/FCC 93 42 [ID:nWNAB3041]
(VLO.N) TX
**********************************OCTOBER************************************
Holly- El Dorado, KS Hydrotreater 138 -- [ID:nN1E78514T]
Frontier (HFC.N)
VALERO Corpus Christi, Crude/Coker 142 21 [ID:nWNAB3041]
(VLO.N) TX
**********************************UNSPECIFIED********************************
CVR Coffeyville, KS Refinery 115.7 -- [ID:nWEN6014]
(CVI.N) (Two-phase)
HUSKY Toldeo, OH Isocracker 160 38 [ID:nN1E76Q0UZ]
(HSE.TO)
(Reporting by Kristen Hays, Erwin Seba, Jeff Jones, Scott Haggett and Janet
McGurty, Compiled by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)