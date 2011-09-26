(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil FundamentalsDatabase see here or go to )

Sept 26 Valero Energy Corp reported a shutdown of its amine treating unit at the 214,000 barrel-per-day Texas City refinery, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center on Monday.

There was a release of hydrogen sulfide from a ruptured process line for the unit, the filing said. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)