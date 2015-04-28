April 28 Lifestyle and fashion media company Refinery29 said on Tuesday it raised $50 million in a funding round that included backers Scripps Networks Interactive and ad agency WPP.

The latest influx increases Refinery29's total funding to $80 million from previous investors including the Stripes Group, Hearst Corp and Lerer Ventures.

While the company did not disclose its valuation, Recode reported it at $290 million citing a person familiar with the situation.

Refinery29 is the latest new media site to reap millions in dollars from investors including BuzzFeed and Vox Media.

Scripps Network Interactive's chief development officer Joseph NeCastro will join Refinery29's board of directors as well as a representative from WPP's venture arm.

