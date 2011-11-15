Nov 15 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Tuesday it
experienced a small fire, which was quickly contained and
extinguished at its 245,271 barrel-per-day (bpd) Richmond,
California, refinery.
One worker received minor injuries and was transported to
the hospital as a precautionary measure, company spokesman Sean
Comey said in an email.
"We continue to supply products to our customers without
interruption," Comey said.
Earlier, Chevron reported a fire in a crude unit at the
refinery, according to a notice filed with California pollution
regulators. [ID:nWEN0859]
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)