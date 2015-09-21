BRUSSELS, Sept 21 Europe's oil refiners are
adopting the wily and flexible ways of traders to ensure
survival as the sector faces further shrinkage, delegates at an
industry conference said.
Hard times have pushed them to pick and choose from a wider
range of crudes, ferry feedstock between their own refineries to
get the optimal mix of products and seek out deeper discounts
from suppliers.
"Commercial operations need to be totally, fully integrated
with the technical aspects," Dario Scaffardi, general manager of
Italian refiner Saras told the Platts refining summit.
"It's been the single most important thing that we've
concentrated on. You have to look for the most challenging
crudes."
Scaffardi said his refinery processed 30-35 different types
of crude oil in 2015 - double the previous year.
The U.S. shale oil revolution changed flows of oil worldwide
and pushed some crudes, such as Nigeria's light sweet oil, out
of its traditional markets and forced sellers of heavier,
harder-to-process oils to slash prices in order to secure
buyers.
The strategy follows similar moves from Shell and
Total, which are bringing refining and trading
operations closer together to drive profits amid falling oil
prices and as independent trading houses impinge on their
business.
Refiners at the conference said that while their industry
faces a punishing decade, with more closures to come, the new
palette of crudes available can keep agile European plants alive
while their less adaptable competitors face the axe.
While some 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining
capacity have shut down since 2009, Goran Saravanja, strategy
development director with Croatian refinery INA, said as much as
25 percent more of Europe's refining would still need to close
over the next 15 years. [ID: nL2N0XD0CR]
INA itself, Saravanja said, plans to operate just
one refining site in the long term, though the Croatian
government, a company shareholder, has blocked permanent closure
of its Sisak refinery.
Europe's refineries are ageing, and poorly configured,
producing mostly gasoline, while its buyers want diesel.
A five-year high in gasoline demand in the United States,
which helped support Europe's refinery margins, is now ebbing,
the U.S. Energy Information Administration's Tim Hess told the
conference, and will remain largely flat over the coming year.
Lars Thorstholm, asset optimization manager with Norway's
Statoil, said his firm had also taken steps in the past
year to experiment with different crudes, and leaves it to the
team trading oil - those with a front-line view of which oil
grades can bring the most value in any given market environment
- to make the most of the company's refining.
"It is the trading arm who is responsible for optimizing the
refinery," Thorstholm said.
His company, a producer of North Sea crude oil, said it had
even chartered a vessel this year to use as floating storage in
order to increase operational flexibility.
(Reporting By Libby George, editing by William Hardy)