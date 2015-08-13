* About 1.7 mln tonnes of gasoline booked in August

* Outages at Whiting, Philadelphia refineries limit supplies

By Simon Falush and Ron Bousso

LONDON, Aug 13 A string of refinery outages across the United States and unrelenting demand for gasoline in the country have given European gasoline a late boost to counter the traditional decline in overseas demand as summer draws to a close.

About 1.7 million tonnes of gasoline have been booked for loading in August from Europe to the east coast of the United States and the Gulf Coast, Reuters ship-tracking data showed, in what traders said has been an exceptionally strong month.

With oil prices more than halving over the past year, demand for gasoline in the United States has surged in recent months as motorists drive more and buy larger cars.

U.S. and global demand for gasoline has been the main engine supporting refining margins in recent months.

The difference between the prices of crude oil and gasoline , used to gauge the profitability of refining, has risen to about $30 a barrel, its widest in a month.

The greater the spread, the more attractive it becomes for foreign producers to ship crude to the United States for refining.

Though U.S. demand usually ebbs towards the end of the peak driving season, unplanned refinery breakdowns have constrained supplies and revived the market.

An outage at BP'S 413,500 barrel per day Whiting refinery in Indiana has limited supplies in the Chicago area, which has drawn fuel from the U.S. Gulf Coast inland, traders said.

The 88,000 bpd fluid catalytic cracking unit at Philadelphia Energy Solutions' refinery shut after an attempt to bring it back to full rates on Wednesday and Marathon Petroleum Corp has shut its 212,000 bpd refinery at Robinson, Illinois, for more than two months of work.

Several refinery outages in Venezuela also limited oil products supplies in the Atlantic basin, traders said.

As a result, a higher than usual number of gasoline cargoes have been booked in recent days from Europe to the U.S. Gulf Coast, traders said.

"The U.S. mid-continent will have to pull more from the U.S Gulf, which will then tighten U.S. gasoline export capacity and therefore provide new opportunities for exports from Europe," said Olivier Jakob at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.

The tighter supplies have been particularly pronounced for gasoline components such as reformate and alkylate, which is used for blending into high-octane super unleaded gasoline.

"It is the end of the summer and while overall gasoline stocks are higher, blending components are still tight and the impending switch to winter-grade fuel makes resupply from foreign suppliers difficult," Energy Aspects analyst Robert Campbell said.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Simon Falush; Editing by David Goodman)