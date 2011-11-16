HOUSTON Nov 16 BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 406,570
barrel-per-day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery was operating
normally on Wednesday as workers attempted to determine the
source of odors that triggered complaints from nearby
residents, according to sources familiar with refinery
operations.
A citizen complaint to state and federal regulators on
Monday triggered the search for the source of what is thought
to be a leak in one of the refinery's giant storage tanks, one
of the sources said.
A BP spokesman was not immediately available to discuss
refinery operations.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba)
