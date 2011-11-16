HOUSTON Nov 16 BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 406,570 barrel-per-day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery was operating normally on Wednesday as workers attempted to determine the source of odors that triggered complaints from nearby residents, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

A citizen complaint to state and federal regulators on Monday triggered the search for the source of what is thought to be a leak in one of the refinery's giant storage tanks, one of the sources said.

A BP spokesman was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.