SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 13 The
profitability of U.S. petroleum refiners will increasingly
depend on the industry's ability to expand its exports of
refined oil fuels, Tesoro CEO Gregory Goff said.
The United States became a net exporter of refined products
in 2011 for the first time since 1949, with net exports at
439,000 barrels-per-day, according to government data.
Goff said global developments are encouraging U.S. exports
of refined fuels.
Fuel demand is waning in the world's No. 1 gasoline consumer
due to vehicles' improved fuel efficiency and a weak economy,
while global appetite for energy is growing.
"Our country now ships more gasoline and distillates
overseas than any other U.S. export," Goff said addressing the
annual meeting of the American Fuel and Petrochemical
Manufacturers in San Diego, California.
"Ten years ago, fuel was not even among America's top 25
exports," he added.
Goff said that the refining industry needs to embrace the
internet to extend its reach into new markets abroad.
"Unfortunately, as of today, there is no Amazon.com for
distillate deliveries. My guess is there will not be one in
2020," he said.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays and Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by
Dale Hudson and Alden Bentley)