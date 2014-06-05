June 5 Refresco Gerber, a Dutch soft drinks bottler backed by private equity firms including 3i Group , is considering a UK listing that could take place as soon as this year, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing four sources.

Refresco Gerber's investors, which also include Icelandic financial institutions, have been talking with banks and are aiming to hire an adviser by the end of the summer, the FT said. (link.reuters.com/mun89v)

The company could be valued at as much as 1.5 billion euros ($2.04 billion) with debt, the FT said on its website.

3i and Refresco Gerber could not be reached for comment outside of regular business hours. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)