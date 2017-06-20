LONDON, June 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Red Cross
launched a smartphone app on Tuesday to help refugees and
migrants arriving in Italy access information and services -
including medical, psychological and legal support.
The digital platform called "Virtual Volunteer" was unveiled
on World Refugee Day as new data showed the number of refugees
globally reached a record 22.5 million in 2016.
"People moving are often caught in a fog of poor
information," said Jagan Chapagain, head of programmes and
operations at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red
Crescent Societies (IFRC).
"They don't always know what services are available to them.
This is a tool that will help give them a clearer view so that
they can make informed decisions," he said in a statement.
Italy is on the frontline in the European migrant crisis
which has seen hundreds of thousands of people arrive in the
continent by land and sea after fleeing wars and poverty in the
Middle East, Asia and Africa.
Nearly 70,000 have arrived in Italy so far this year, mostly
migrants from West Africa and Bangladesh, according to the
International Organization for Migration.
Virtual Volunteer uses geolocation to show users on a map
where to access everything from shelters, food banks, canteens,
and showers to clothes distribution points, maternal health
centres, free legal assistance, dentists and language schools.
Refugees and migrants can also find advice on how to protect
themselves from traffickers and can access information to help
them locate family members if they have become separated.
The app - developed by the IFRC and tech giant IBM – has
already been rolled out in Greece and Sweden where it has been
used by 30,000 people.
"Information saves lives. Ensuring that people can access
unbiased, factual information has a big impact," Italian Red
Cross President Francesco Rocca said in a statement.
Virtual Volunteer, also accessible as a website, offers
information in multiple languages depending on what is most
needed in each country. Languages in Italy include French,
Arabic and Tigrinya, reflecting the high number of Eritrean
arrivals, while those in Greece include Arabic, Farsi and Dari.
The IFRC plans to role out the service in other countries
affected by migration including the Philippines and countries in
West Africa.
(Editing by Ros Russell; Please credit the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which covers
humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and
climate change. Visit news.trust.org to see more stories.)