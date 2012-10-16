Oct 16 The U.S. garbage industry has long worked
on the principle that people produce trash in good times and in
bad, but even rubbish volumes dropped during the 2008 recession.
Now, with volumes far from fully recovering, waste companies
have their eye on a tough business to win -- the potential $8
billion household trash market jealously guarded by authorities
in some of the country's biggest cities.
Companies such as Waste Management Inc, Republic
Services Inc and Veolia ES Solid Waste Inc have been hit
hard by the reduced waste volumes.
Waste Management's revenue growth has slowed for three
straight quarters, while Republic's revenue fell in the last
quarter, after a string of flat results.
Analysts expect both Waste Management and Republic to report
a drop in profit and flat revenue growth compared with a year
earlier, when they report third-quarter results in two weeks.
Waste Management's stock has dropped more than 10 percent in
the past six months. Republic's shares haven't recovered since
they fell 13 percent on April 27 after the company's quarterly
profit missed analysts' estimates.
Waste management companies can't make people throw out more
garbage, but they can try and coax more municipalities to
contract out household waste collection and ensure that more of
it ends up in private facilities.
That is a potential $8 billion opportunity presented by the
25 percent of municipalities, including New York City, that
still handle their own waste, says the Waste Business Journal, a
research firm that tracks the waste management industry.
Tough times may help persuade reluctant municipal
authorities.
"Municipalities that increasingly face fiscal constraints
may want to privatize, in other words sell off their landfills,
garbage trucks and staff," said Morgan Stanley analyst Vance
Edelson.
Politics also plays a big role. Big municipalities are wary
of laying off perhaps thousands of workers and facing off with
unions if waste management is privatized, analysts say.
Still, privatization is not a new concept in the $50 billion
U.S. garbage industry. Three decades ago, more than 75 percent
of collection and disposal of trash was managed by
municipalities, said Waste Business Journal.
But the garbage industry has found it tough to get contracts
from larger cities, especially in the Midwest and Northeast.
Some, like New York City, have privatized only a part of the
process.
NEW YORK SAYS NO
Waste from households and small businesses in New York City
is collected by the Department of Sanitation but is then given
to private contractors who haul it to remote out-of-state
landfills, Deputy Commissioner Vito Turso said.
The city's bill for waste collection, recycling, street
cleaning and disposal through the Sanitation Department totals
$1.3 billion a year, he said.
The department, he said, is not looking to outsource the
collection of waste to the private sector as it could not
identify any significant cost savings through privatization.
Chicago, on the other hand, has split its waste collection
duties between Waste Management, another hauler and its own
public works department.
"This drove cost down for the city by about $7 million,"
Waste Management spokeswoman Lynn Brown said.
Waste collection is the biggest cost for municipalities --
and the biggest opportunity for the private sector.
In 2010, private sector companies made about $26 billion
from collecting garbage, versus about $1.7 billion from its
later transfer, the Waste Business Journal says.
The ability to pool resources has helped the private sector
grab the bulk of the work.
While a municipal sanitation service maintains its own
garbage trucks and staff, private companies can deploy the same
trucks and people to cover multiple contracts.
"There is expertise involved and capital requirements (in
waste management) that really are beyond us," said Timothy
Croll, solid waste director of Seattle public utilities.
Seattle contracts waste collection and disposal to Waste
Management and local firm CleanScapes for $90 million a year.
The companies involved are cagey about their opportunities,
as they must fight among themselves for contracts as well as try
to expand into new municipal areas.
"As municipalities decide to privatize, we seek to
participate in that opportunity in a competitive environment,"
Waste Management's Brown said.
Republic CEO Don Slager told analysts on his last
post-earnings call that expanding into new areas was not his
company's focus. "We think there could be some opportunity there
for us eventually," he said.