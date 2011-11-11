By Nishant Kumar
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 11 Hong Kong-based Rega
Technologies plans to launch a China-focused long/short equities
hedge fund in January with about $40 million in initial capital
from partners, friends and family, its Managing Director
Kin-Leung Chan said.
The firm, founded by a former Hong Kong Polytechnic
University's assistant professor of finance Dr Jie Zhang and
Gang Fu, who worked at Hong Kong-based Vision Investment,
received a licence from the market regulator last week.
It is now in talks with institutions in China and Singapore
and those in Europe and the United States to raise funds, said
Chan, a former investment director of the asset management arm
of Polaris Securities (HK) Ltd who joined Rega earlier in 2011.
Rega will mainly trade stocks listed on the Hong Kong
exchange and has a capacity to take in $1 billion.
The fund will also trade China A shares using the QFII quota
of its prime broker, Goldman Sachs, Chan said referring
to a licence which allows foreign investors to buy domestic
Chinese stocks.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by David Chance)