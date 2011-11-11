HONG KONG Nov 11 Hong Kong-based Rega Technologies plans to launch a China-focused long/short equities hedge fund in January with about $40 million in initial capital from partners, friends and family, its Managing Director Kin-Leung Chan said.

The firm, founded by a former Hong Kong Polytechnic University's assistant professor of finance Dr Jie Zhang and Gang Fu, who worked at Hong Kong-based Vision Investment, received a licence from the market regulator last week.

It is now in talks with institutions in China and Singapore and those in Europe and the United States to raise funds, said Chan, a former investment director of the asset management arm of Polaris Securities (HK) Ltd who joined Rega earlier in 2011.

Rega will mainly trade stocks listed on the Hong Kong exchange and has a capacity to take in $1 billion.

The fund will also trade China A shares using the QFII quota of its prime broker, Goldman Sachs, Chan said referring to a licence which allows foreign investors to buy domestic Chinese stocks. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by David Chance)