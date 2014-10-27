(Adds analyst comments, updates share, details, background)
By Lehar Maan and Soham Chatterjee
Oct 27 Regal Entertainment Group, the
No.1 U.S. theater chain, said it was considering strategic
options, including a sale, sending its shares up as much as 19
percent in extended trading.
The company, which also reported on Monday a steep drop in
third-quarter profit due to a weak slate of summer releases,
said it had hired Morgan Stanley to assist in the review.
"The combination of Regal's continued strong performance and
attractive industry dynamics has led the Board to conclude that
this is an opportune time to conduct a thorough review of
options," the company said in a statement.
Regal, which had a market value of about $3.2 billion as of
Monday's closing, did not give any other details related to the
strategic review process.
The company's shares have lagged those of its nearest rival
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, which went public last
December. They have also trailed the S&P 500 this year.
"I'm a little surprised that this happened this year but I'm
not shocked," Wunderlich Securities analyst Matthew Harrigan
said.
"I think it's a good business. I personally would have
waited another year until you have really good box office,"
Harrigan said, adding that potential bidders could include AMC
and Cinemark.
The movie industry saw one of its worst summer slumps this
year. Theater chains have also been besieged by problems such as
piracy and stiff competition from online streaming websites like
Netflix Inc.
Still, analysts are largely bullish on Regal. Only one of
the 22 covering the stock has a "sell" recommendation.
Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter, who has a
neutral rating on the stock, said the company might not get any
offers from its smaller competitors.
"My guess is (Regal's) management wants to reinforce to
their board that they are doing a fine job, so they can get an
offer for this company above the current share price," Pachter
said.
PROFIT PLUNGES
Regal's net income for the quarter ended Sept. 25 fell about
65 percent to $26.4 million, or 17 cents per share. On an
adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of 18 cents per
share, topping the average analyst estimate by a cent.
Revenue fell 14.7 percent to $693.8 million, missing the
average analyst estimate of $724.1 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"From our perspective, a difficult comparison with last
year's record summer and a largely one-dimensional film slate,
particularly in the month of July, were the primary drivers of
the lackluster box office results for most of this year's summer
season," Chief Executive Amy Miles said on a conference call.
The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 22
cents and a special cash dividend of $1 per Class A and Class B
common share.
Regal's shares were trading at $24.50, after closing at
$20.51 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Up to Monday's
close, Regal's shares gained 5.5 percent this year.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore;
Editing by Maju Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)