(Adds analyst comments, updates share, details, background)

By Lehar Maan and Soham Chatterjee

Oct 27 Regal Entertainment Group, the No.1 U.S. theater chain, said it was considering strategic options, including a sale, sending its shares up as much as 19 percent in extended trading.

The company, which also reported on Monday a steep drop in third-quarter profit due to a weak slate of summer releases, said it had hired Morgan Stanley to assist in the review.

"The combination of Regal's continued strong performance and attractive industry dynamics has led the Board to conclude that this is an opportune time to conduct a thorough review of options," the company said in a statement.

Regal, which had a market value of about $3.2 billion as of Monday's closing, did not give any other details related to the strategic review process.

The company's shares have lagged those of its nearest rival AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, which went public last December. They have also trailed the S&P 500 this year.

"I'm a little surprised that this happened this year but I'm not shocked," Wunderlich Securities analyst Matthew Harrigan said.

"I think it's a good business. I personally would have waited another year until you have really good box office," Harrigan said, adding that potential bidders could include AMC and Cinemark.

The movie industry saw one of its worst summer slumps this year. Theater chains have also been besieged by problems such as piracy and stiff competition from online streaming websites like Netflix Inc.

Still, analysts are largely bullish on Regal. Only one of the 22 covering the stock has a "sell" recommendation.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter, who has a neutral rating on the stock, said the company might not get any offers from its smaller competitors.

"My guess is (Regal's) management wants to reinforce to their board that they are doing a fine job, so they can get an offer for this company above the current share price," Pachter said.

PROFIT PLUNGES

Regal's net income for the quarter ended Sept. 25 fell about 65 percent to $26.4 million, or 17 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of 18 cents per share, topping the average analyst estimate by a cent.

Revenue fell 14.7 percent to $693.8 million, missing the average analyst estimate of $724.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"From our perspective, a difficult comparison with last year's record summer and a largely one-dimensional film slate, particularly in the month of July, were the primary drivers of the lackluster box office results for most of this year's summer season," Chief Executive Amy Miles said on a conference call.

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents and a special cash dividend of $1 per Class A and Class B common share.

Regal's shares were trading at $24.50, after closing at $20.51 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Up to Monday's close, Regal's shares gained 5.5 percent this year. (Reporting By Lehar Maan and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)