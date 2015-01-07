Jan 7 Regal Petroleum Plc :

* Ukraine update

* Operational activities in Ukraine have continued to be relatively unaffected by geopolitical upheaval that is ongoing

* Average gas, condensate and LPG production from Ukrainian fields from Oct. 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2014 was 145,666 m3/d of gas

* During Q4 of 2014, operational activity was limited due to continued geopolitical and fiscal uncertainty in Ukraine

* Company is continuing to monitor situation and carefully review its commitments to future capital investment on its fields in ukraine

* Gas off-taker has been affected by this government order, and co selling its gas production into general gas market at prevailing prices

* Prices are expected to be less than those achieved prior to imposition of order, thus likely to be a negative impact on co's results

* Company has reached an agreement with NJSC Nadra, state owned gas producer, for lease of SV-6 well, which is a suspended well owned by NJSC Nadra within company's SV licence area

* Currently unclear as to further duration of subsoil tax increases; seems likely that increases will continue for foreseeable future

* Preparations are continuing for commencement of drilling of MEX-109 well, as well as further improvements to company's gas processing facilities and pipelines and remedial work on existing wells