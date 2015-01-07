Jan 7 Regal Petroleum Plc :
* Ukraine update
* Operational activities in Ukraine have continued to be
relatively unaffected by geopolitical upheaval that is ongoing
* Average gas, condensate and LPG production from Ukrainian
fields from Oct. 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2014 was 145,666 m3/d of
gas
* During Q4 of 2014, operational activity was limited due to
continued geopolitical and fiscal uncertainty in Ukraine
* Company is continuing to monitor situation and carefully
review its commitments to future capital investment on its
fields in ukraine
* Gas off-taker has been affected by this government order,
and co selling its gas production into general gas market at
prevailing prices
* Prices are expected to be less than those achieved prior
to imposition of order, thus likely to be a negative impact on
co's results
* Company has reached an agreement with NJSC Nadra, state
owned gas producer, for lease of SV-6 well, which is a suspended
well owned by NJSC Nadra within company's SV licence area
* Currently unclear as to further duration of subsoil tax
increases; seems likely that increases will continue for
foreseeable future
* Preparations are continuing for commencement of drilling
of MEX-109 well, as well as further improvements to company's
gas processing facilities and pipelines and remedial work on
existing wells
