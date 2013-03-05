LONDON, March 5 Regal Petroleum PLC : * Ukrainian production for 1 January 2013 to 28 February 2013 averaged 48 m3/d

of condensate * Ukrainian gas and condensate production for period from 1 jan2013 to 28

February 2013 averaged 224,248 m3/d of gas * Flow rates declined over the testing period and as yet, stabilised operating

performance not established * Well average production over the last 4 days has been 19,183 m3/d of gas and

3 m3/d of condensate * Source text: