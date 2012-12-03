UPDATE 1-TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
LONDON Dec 3 Regency Mines PLC : * There was a decline to a loss of £2,112,350 in the year under review * Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend
LONDON, Feb 13 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 27.64 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) AstraZeneca
* FY 2016 substantial sales growth of 18 pct to 332.4 million Swiss francs, record-high net income of 27.3 million francs (2015: 17.1 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)