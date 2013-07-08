* Expects to sell several thousand units for animal surgery

* Hopes to win U.S., European regulatory approval in 2014

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, July 8 A regenerative membrane implant developed by Regenecure is helping pets recover more quickly from complex bone fractures and is undergoing clinical trials to aid in dental implant surgery for humans, the Israeli company said.

Rosa, a five-year-old St. Bernard, was run over by her owner's jeep in Israel and her leg was crushed. Normally, this type of injury would take three months to heal after surgery but use of the company's membrane implant helped Rosa heal completely in six weeks, Regenecure said.

The product, which looks like a piece of plastic, is positively charged and attracts stem cells, enabling the formation of new bone.

"About 200 (animal) operations have been done so far around the world and there have been no complications," Regenecure Chief Executive Moshe Tzabari told Reuters.

The product can also be used on horses, sheep and birds. A buzzard with a broken femur operated on at the Free University of Berlin Small Animal Clinic was able to be released three weeks later.

Current methods to repair severe fractures involve harvesting bone from another part of the body, running the risk of infection, or artificial bone grafts, which need time to be absorbed.

Tzabari, a chemical engineer and biologist, said the membrane accelerates healing by 40 percent and is less costly than competitive products.

"We started selling the product worldwide in December," he said, noting the company has distributors in Germany, Britain, Switzerland, the Netherlands and New Zealand and is in negotiations with distributors in the United States and Canada.

Regenecure has sold hundreds of units for animals, priced at about $200 to the surgeon, and expects to sell several thousand units this year. The potential market for pets is a couple of hundred thousand a year, he added.

It is now eyeing the human market with clinical trials under way in Israel and later this month at the University of Leeds. It hopes to win U.S. and European regulatory approval in 2014.

Tzabari estimated there are 25 million fractures a year in the United States and Europe, of which 10 percent involve delayed healing or non-union of the bone.

As a second indication, Regenecure has initiated a clinical study using the membrane as a bone stimulating aid for patients requiring dental implants. So far 13 patients have been treated.

Regenecure estimated the global dental membrane market is worth about $150 million.

The company has raised $3.2 million from private investors including Israel's Persys Technology, and is in the process of raising another $3 million privately.

"We hope to be profitable by 2015," Tzabari said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)