March 25 U.S. health regulators on Wednesday
approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's big-selling
eye drug Eylea to treat diabetic retinopathy, the most common
diabetic eye disease and a leading cause of blindness in adults.
The Food and Drug Administration decision marked the fourth
approval for Eylea, an injectable medicine that had sales of
$2.78 billion in 2014.
"Today's approval gives patients with diabetic retinopathy
and diabetic macular edema another therapy to treat this
vision-impairing complication," Edward Cox, director of the
FDA's Office of Antimicrobial Products, said in a statement.
The agency had previously approved Roche's rival
drug Lucentis for diabetic retinopathy, a condition in which
blood vessels in the eye swell and leak fluid, or in which
abnormal new blood vessels grow, hampering vision.
Regeneron shares were down 2.4 percent at $461.90 on the
Nasdaq by 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT) on an off day for biotech
stock indexes.
Eyelea was initially approved for wet age-related macular
degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in the elderly. It
is also approved for diabetic macular edema and macular edema
following retinal vein occlusion, all eyesight robbing
conditions.
