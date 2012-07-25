July 25 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
significantly boosted the 2012 sales forecast for its new eye
drug Eylea for the third time this year as second-quarter sales
of the sight-restoring medicine cruised past Wall Street's
rising expectations.
The biotechnology company said on Wednesday that it expected
full-year Eylea sales of $700 million to $750 million, up from
an April forecast of $500 million to $550 million that was
nearly double its previous projection.
Second-quarter sales of the eye drug, which since its
November approval has been gaining market share from Roche
Holding AG's Lucentis and off-label use of the cancer
drug Avastin, were $194 million, up 57 percent from the previous
quarter.
On Tuesday, Robert W. Baird analysts raised their Eylea
sales forecast for the quarter to $155 million, ahead of Wall
Street consensus expectations of about $143 million, and even
that proved to be not aggressive enough.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)