Jan 14 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. will
report about $400 million in U.S. sales of its high-profile eye
drug Eylea for the fourth quarter of 2013, bringing the total
for the year to about $1.4 billion, the U.S. biotech company's
chief executive said on Tuesday.
Sales of the drug have "plenty of room for growth" in both
the United States and Europe through additional approvals for
other uses and other initiatives, Regeneron chief
executive officer Len Schleifer also said in a presentation at
the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.
Eylea, which was approved in late 2011, treats the leading
cause of blindness in the elderly.
The $400 million in U.S. fourth-quarter sales is up from $363
million in the third quarter despite holidays in the period that
cut down on doctor visits.
Sales growth of Eylea has slowed from its rocket-like rise
in part because patients who have been taking the drug for
several months typically move to less-frequent injections.
Regeneron, which works with Sanofi, sells the drug
in Europe through Bayer Healthcare.