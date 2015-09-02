By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Sept 2 Scientists at U.S. biotechnology
company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals researching a rare
genetic disease that traps sufferers in a second skeleton have
discovered a treatment that shuts down excessive bone growth in
mice engineered to develop the illness.
Company scientists said on Wednesday the protein Activin-A,
which normally blocks bone growth, triggers hyperactive bone
growth in patients with a genetic mutation that causes the
disease. The disease is known as Fibrodysplasia Ossificans
Progressiva, or FOP.
The researchers showed that an antibody that blocks
Activin-A helped shut down the growth signal in genetically
modified mice. The effect lasted as long as six weeks, according
to the study, published in the journal Science Translational
Medicine.
Aris Economides, executive director of skeletal diseases and
co-founder of the Regeneron Genetics Center, said the findings
could eventually lead to a treatment for the disease. FOP is a
lethal genetic disorder in which muscle and soft tissue
gradually are replaced by bone, forming an extra skeleton that
immobilizes and eventually suffocates patients.
The condition currently affects 800 people globally,
including 200 in the United States.
FOP is caused by mutations in the gene ACVR1 which makes a
receptor that controls bone growth in cells. Regeneron
discovered that this mutated receptor has an abnormal response
in the presence of Activin-A, a growth factor often secreted by
the immune system in response to injury and inflammation.
Normally, Activin-A blocks the receptor, putting the brakes
on bone growth. In individuals with the FOP mutation, Activin-A
has the opposite effect. "It's as if the brakes are hot-wired to
the gas pedal," Economides told Reuters.
The finding explains how abnormal bone forms in FOP
patients, often in response to injuries or illness that cause
tissue swelling or inflammation, he said.
To test their finding, researchers developed a therapeutic
antibody designed to block Activin-A. When injected in mice that
developed a form of the disease, the drug blocked the formation
of excess bone.
Economides said the antibody works in a similar way to
Regeneron and Sanofi's newly approved antibody drug
Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering drug which blocks a receptor
called PSCK9 on liver cells that controls the removal of "bad"
LDL cholesterol.
Betsy Bogard, director of global research development for
the International FOP Association and the sister of an FOP
patient, called Regeneron's findings "incredibly exciting," as
they help explain some of science behind FOP and also raise hope
for a new treatment approach.
But Bogard, who is a former executive of the drug company
Genzyme, a unit of Sanofi, remained cautious.
"The road of developing drugs is long and difficult. There
is still much to learn," she said.
Although the company would not disclose details or timing of
its development approach, Regeneron spokeswoman Alexandra Bowie
said preclinical testing is ongoing, and the company hopes to
move the treatment into human trials.
Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a private Montreal-based
company, is also studying FOP and is testing a compound called
palovarotene. The drug is a repurposed compound acquired from
Roche that aims to interrupt the process of bone
formation during disease flare-ups. It is now being tested in a
phase 2 trial in FOP patients.
Last month, Clementia expanded the trial to include children
as young as 6, and said it expects to start phase 3 testing in
the second half of next year.
