BRIEF-Art's Way Manufacturing reports Q1 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Art's Way Manufacturing announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
Feb 10 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a nearly 14 percent jump in quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for its blockbuster eye drug Eylea.
The biotechnology company's net profit rose to $110.2 million, or 96 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $96.8 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue, including collaboration payments from French drugmaker Sanofi SA and German partner Bayer AG rose about 31 percent to $802.3 million.
U.S. sales of the injectable drug Eylea rose about 29 percent to $518 million.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
