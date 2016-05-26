(Repeats with no changes)
By Ransdell Pierson
NEW YORK May 25 Biotechnology company Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc on Thursday became the title
sponsor of the most prestigious U.S. science competition for
high school students, taking the baton from chipmaker Intel Corp
.
Regeneron pledged $100 million to support the Science Talent
Search and related programs through 2026, and doubled awards for
the top 300 scientists and their schools, to $2,000 each.
Regeneron's two top executives competed in the annual event
during the 1970s and went on to build one of the world's biggest
biotech companies, with cutting-edge drugs for fighting macular
degeneration, cancer and cholesterol.
The fast-growing biotech company will take over as named
sponsor from Intel, whose chips were helping build the personal
computer industry in 1998 when it took over as sponsor from
Westinghouse. That storied electronics and industrial giant had
sponsored the talent search from 1942 to 1997.
The competition, overseen by the nonprofit Society for
Science & the Public, receives applications annually from more
than 1,800 high school seniors, along with their original
research in all areas of science, including mathematics.
The field is winnowed to 300 young scientists, among whom 40
become finalists for a competition in Washington, D.C.
Regeneron Chief Executive Len Schleifer competed in the
Westinghouse Science Talent Search in 1970 with a project on
Euclidian geometry. Company research chief George Yancopoulos
was a top winner in 1976 for research that involved cutting
protozoans in half to see what factors enabled the tiny
organisms to regenerate.
The young scholars stuck to the regeneration theme when
Schleifer started Regeneron in 1988, with Yancopoulos its
founding scientist. The company focused on discovering
nerve-growth proteins that could regenerate neurons. They hoped
to find cures for Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.
Those lofty efforts failed, but the company kept the
Regeneron name as it changed course and focused on other
diseases.
A teacher at Forest Hills High School, in Queens, New York,
encouraged Schleifer to enter the Westinghouse competition and
gave him inspiration that has lasted a lifetime.
"It taught me the value of having a teacher who really
cared and served as my mentor," said Schleifer. He expressed
concern that many fine young scientific minds have been lost
over recent decades to more-glamorous fields like investment
banking, but said the Regeneron Science Talent Search will
hopefully keep many others on track.
Intel in March said its sponsorship would be ending but
provided no details. Company executives declined further comment
on Wednesday, including whether the discontinued sponsorship was
related to austerity moves as Intel moves forward with 12,000
planned job cuts globally.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by David Gregorio)