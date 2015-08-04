US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks at session lows as healthcare vote nears
NEW YORK, March 24 Major U.S. stock indexes turned negative and sank to session lows on Friday as a highly anticipated vote in Congress on a healthcare bill neared.
Aug 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a 50 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by increasing demand for its blockbuster eye drug, Eylea.
The company's net income nearly doubled to $195 million, or $1.69 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $96 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.
The biotechnology company's revenue, including payments from partners such as French drugmaker Sanofi SA and Germany's Bayer AG, jumped to $999 million from $666 million.
U.S. sales of Eylea surged 58 percent to $655 million. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji and Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Kathy Waller's annual base salary for new position as EVP, CFO and President Enabling Services, Grade 22 will be $850,000 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2oe6Wu0 Further company coverage: