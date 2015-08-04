Aug 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a 50 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by increasing demand for its blockbuster eye drug, Eylea.

The company's net income nearly doubled to $195 million, or $1.69 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $96 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

The biotechnology company's revenue, including payments from partners such as French drugmaker Sanofi SA and Germany's Bayer AG, jumped to $999 million from $666 million.

U.S. sales of Eylea surged 58 percent to $655 million. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji and Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)