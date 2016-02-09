Feb 9 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a 37 percent rise in quarterly revenue as sales of its blockbuster eye drug Eylea increased 44 percent in the United States.

Net income rose to $155 million, or $1.34 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $90 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.10 billion from $802 million. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)