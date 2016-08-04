UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's quarterly revenue rose about 21 percent, driven by demand for its flagship eye drug Eylea.
The U.S. biotechnology company's net income marginally rose to $196.2 million, or $1.69 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $194.6 million, or $1.69 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.21 billion from $999.6 million. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.