Sept 30 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
said a combination therapy containing its flagship eye drug,
Eylea, was inferior to Eylea alone in a mid-stage trial
involving patients with wet age-related macular degeneration
(AMD), a leading cause of blindness.
Patients who received the combination of Eylea and
experimental antibody rinucumab experienced a 5.8 letter
improvement on a scale designed to evaluate visual clarity,
compared with a 7.5 letter improvement in those who were given
Eylea alone.
Macular degeneration accounts for almost 50 percent of all
cases of blindness in the developed world. It usually affects
people over 50 and comes in two forms. Wet AMD, which is less
common than dry AMD, is generally caused by abnormal blood
vessels that leak fluid or blood into the retina.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)