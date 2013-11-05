Nov 5 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on
Tuesday reported quarterly profit that beat analyst expectations
and again raised its forecast for its high-flying Eylea eye
drug, sending its shares up by more than 7 percent.
Regeneron, whose stock has been propelled by the success of
Eylea, said that U.S. sales of the sight-saving drug rose 49
percent to $363 million in the quarter. The drug also had
international sales of $125 million.
That represents a slowing of the stunning growth the drug
has enjoyed as many patients are able to move to twice-monthly
injections from the initial weekly injections of the medicine,
used to treat the leading cause of blindness in the elderly -
wet age-related macular degeneration.
In the previous quarter, Regeneron had reported Eylea growth
of 70 percent, which was down from 153 percent growth in the
first quarter. The drug has been on the market for two years.
The company slightly raised its forecast for 2013 Eylea
sales to a range of $1.35 billion to $1.375 billion from its
previous forecast of $1.3 billion to $1.35 billion.
Despite the slowing growth trend, Morningstar analyst Stefan
Quenneville said, "There's a lot of opportunity for
international growth and growth through new indications."
The company said it has filed an application with the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration seeking additional approval for
Eylea to treat diabetic macular edema.
Regeneron reported net income of $141 million, or $1.25 per
share, down from $191 million, or $1.72 per share a year
earlier. Analysts had expected third-quarter earnings of 90
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 40 percent to $597 million for the quarter.
"Overall it was a very good quarter and there is a lot of
interest in their PCSK9 program," said Quenneville, referring to
an experimental drug to lower 'bad' LDL cholesterol being
developed along with Sanofi that analysts see as a
potential multibillion-dollar product.
Regeneron shares were up $17.03, or 6 percent, at $298.73 in
afternoon trade on Nasdaq, after climbing as high as $302.19
earlier on Tuesday.