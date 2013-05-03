May 3 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's
first-quarter results beat analysts' estimates for the seventh
straight quarter as the sales of its eye drug Eylea continued to
gather pace, and the company raised its 2013 sales estimate for
the drug.
Regeneron expects Eylea to have sales of $1.25 billion to
$1.33 billion, compared to its previous estimate of $1.2 billion
to $1.3 billion.
Sales of the drug, which was approved by U.S. regulators in
November 2011, rose 153 percent in the first quarter to $314
million.
The drug, which treats age-related macular degeneration --
the most common cause of blindness in the elderly -- is
stealing market share from Roche Holding AG's Lucentis
treatment.
The company boosted its 2012 sales expectations of the drug
four times last year.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.78 per
share, well above analysts' average estimate of 98 cents per
share.
Total revenue rose 90 percent to $440 million, also ahead of
the average analyst estimate of $428.3 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Separately, the company said it bought full rights to two
families of antibodies that are in preclinical development for
use in opthalmology for $10 million each. The antibodies were
part of its collaboration with Sanofi.
Regeneron's net profit rose to $99 million, or 90 cents per
share, from $12 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.