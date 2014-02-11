UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Feb 11 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc forecast U.S. sales of eye drug Eylea to reach $1.7-$1.8 billion in 2014 as it expects the drug to win approval for newer uses, sending its shares up 3 percent before the opening bell.
Regeneron, whose stock has been propelled by the success of Eylea, said U.S. sales of the sight-saving drug rose 46 percent to $402 million in the fourth quarter. The drug's international sales touched $184 million in the quarter.
Eylea is used to treat wet age-related macular edema - the leading cause of blindness in the elderly. It is marketed by Bayer AG in Europe.
Since its launch in late 2011, Eylea has become one of the fastest-growing drugs in the history of biotechnology, grabbing market share from rivals such as Roche AG's Lucentis.
The drug is also being evaluated in a late-stage study for use in diabetic macular edema (DME) and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO).
The jump in Eylea sales lifted revenue but the company's fourth-quarter earnings fell short of analysts' estimates due to significantly higher operating expenses.
The company's net income fell to $97 million, or 86 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $470 million, or $4.08 per share, a year earlier. The year-ago quarter included a non-cash tax benefit of $336 million.
Analysts had expected a profit of 98 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue jumped 47 percent to $610.4 million, helped by collaboration revenue from partner Bayer. Expenses rose 48 percent during the quarter.
Regeneron shares rose about 3 percent to $311.50 in premarket trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore, additional reporting by Natalie Grover; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
