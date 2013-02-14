Feb 14 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's
quarterly profit beat market estimates for the sixth straight
quarter as sales of its eye drug Eylea continued to zoom.
The company posted a fourth-quarter net profit of $470
million, or $4.08 per share, compared with a net loss of $53.4
million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's adjusted profit of $1.22 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, beat analysts' estimates of $1.10
per share.
Total revenue for the quarter more than tripled to $414.6
million.
Eylea, which is co-marketed by Germany's Bayer AG
, raked in U.S. sales of $276 million.
Analysts expected revenue of $392.6 million.