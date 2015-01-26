Jan 26 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals on
Monday said U.S. health regulators accepted its application to
review a potent cholesterol drug on a priority basis,
potentially giving it the upper hand in a fierce race with Amgen
to bring a new medicine from the promising class to
market.
Regeneron, which is developing the drug, alirocumab, in
partnership with Sanofi, said the target date for a
Food and Drug Administration approval decision was July 24,
following a six-month review period.
That could put the medicine on the U.S. market a month ahead
of Amgen's rival evolocumab. Amgen was first to file its
application, but received a standard 10-month review from the
FDA, giving it an action date of Aug 27.
Regeneron and Sanofi, which were seen as lagging Amgen,
employed an unusual strategy to catch up, purchasing a special
priority review voucher from BioMarin Pharmaceutical
for $67.5 million.
The drugs belong to a highly promising new class called
PCSK9 inhibitors that block a protein that prevents the liver
from removing bad LDL cholesterol from the blood. In clinical
trials, they have shown an ability to lower LDL levels by more
than 50 percent.
The injectable biotech medicines are expected to be used in
high-risk heart patients who are unable to tolerate statins,
such as Pfizer's Lipitor, or those who cannot get LDL
levels low enough with statins. They are expected to be
expensive, with analysts forecasting annual sales of $3 billion
for each of the drugs.
Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding
said it was looking at the class with an eye toward negotiating
a lower price from one company in exchange for priority status
on its formulary for its millions of customers. Express used the
strategy with new hepatitis C treatments, getting a lower price
from AbbVie and excluding Gilead's drugs.
The first company to bring a PCSK9 drug to market would not
only have a period to launch the medicine without competition,
but would set the price for the class. Pfizer is also working on
a PCSK9 drug that will likely be third to market.
Regeneron and Sanofi submitted an application for European
approval of alirocumab earlier this month. The companies have
proposed the brand name Praluent for their product once
approved.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Leslie Adler)