Sept 20 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
and Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
on Tuesday said they would co-develop Regeneron's experimental
new type of pain drug and together market the medicine if it
succeeds in trials and is approved.
The injectable drug, called fasinumab, blocks Nerve Growth
Factor (NGF), a protein involved in transmission of pain
signals. Its new mechanism of action could make it a
non-addictive alternative to opioids, the drugmakers said in a
joint release. It is being tested in late-stage trials for
osteoarthritis pain and in mid-stage studies for chronic low
back pain.
Rival U.S. drugmakers Eli Lilly and Co and Pfizer
Inc plan by 2018 to seek approval for their similar
medicine, tanezumab, which they are testing under a $1.8 billion
deal reached in 2013.
Teva, a generic drugmaker that sells the branded multiple
sclerosis drug Copaxone, will pay Regeneron $250 million upfront
and share equally in fasinumab's ongoing research costs of about
$1 billion.
U.S.-based Regeneron, best known for its blockbuster Eylea
treatment for macular degeneration, has been attempting for
years to develop an anti-NGF drug for pain, but has been stymied
by safety concerns over the new approach.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Sandra Maler)