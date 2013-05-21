By Gary Regenstreif
NEW YORK May 21 French President Francois
Hollande's predicament is, oddly enough, akin to one Alice faced
in Lewis Carroll's 19th century classic.
A year after taking power, Hollande is buffeted by the
lowest popularity of any modern Gallic leader, a record number
of jobless, a recession and shriveled business investment, while
still needing to cut his budget deficit to hit European targets.
The protagonist of Alice in Wonderland, meanwhile, confused
by her strange encounters down a rabbit hole, meets the Queen of
Hearts, who tells her: "My dear, here we must run as fast as we
can, just to stay in place. And if you wish to go anywhere, you
must run twice as fast as that."
The Socialist leader is in a rabbit hole, says Eric Chaney,
the chief economist of AXA Group, a French insurance and wealth
management firm.
"The situation is much worse in France in the past year,"
Chaney told me from Paris, where AXA, Europe's No. 2 insurer, is
based. "Italy and Spain are implementing reforms. France is
doing nothing. So it is getting closer to the periphery (of
weaker European nations). What the queen said to Alice applies
to France."
What Chaney wants, as do many French business chiefs and
citizens as well as European leaders, is for Hollande to run
twice as fast.
It is not that Hollande has been inactive, after being
elected vowing to focus more on growth in the euro zone's
second-largest economy and less on austerity. But some of his
actions have backfired and others have not gone far enough. So
far, there has been little to show for his economic policies.
The president needs to convince five key constituencies.
First is the French public. Only 25 percent approved of Hollande
in a recent poll, the lowest recorded in more than 50 years.
This is even more noteworthy, given the brevity of his electoral
honeymoon.
But the gloominess of the French also matters outside their
country's borders, since France, with Germany, is at the "core"
of Europe. French citizens' rapidly declining confidence in the
economy, in Hollande's leadership and in the country's overall
commitment to the European Union was highlighted in the Pew
Research Center's recent survey of eight EU member states.
"No European country is becoming more dispirited and
disillusioned faster than France," the Pew authors concluded.
"France has always bridged Europe's north and south. Now,
measured by a number of indicators, the French look less like
Germans and a lot more like the Spanish, the Italians and the
Greeks."
Hollande's second major constituency is business. With
investment and confidence dried up, CEOs want to hire again only
when it will help them grow profitably. Tax hikes on companies
early in Hollande's term, and occasional anti-business rhetoric
from some ministers, have left many entrepreneurs frustrated
with Paris as they struggle with tough market conditions. The
taxes and social charges have shrunk French companies' profit
margins to among the slimmest in Europe.
Meanwhile, companies have given an unenthusiastic welcome to
a tax credit scheme that Hollande's government hoped would make
them more competitive in international markets. Hollande also
had to scrap plans for a 75 percent tax on people earning more
than a million euros, a high-profile campaign pledge, after a
constitutional court ruled it confiscatory.
Maurice Levy, the chief executive officer of Publicis Group,
the French multinational advertising and public-relations firm,
wrote in the "Financial Times" last week that he had
commissioned studies that showed the French were ready for
change.
"Petrified by the fear of losing their rank - both
individually and as a nation - the French are troubled by the
absence of real reforms that might light a path out of economic
gloom," Levy wrote. "The French left still cherishes the fantasy
that it can redistribute wealth that the nation no longer
produces. The French have a reputation for protest rather than
action, so it is remarkable to note how many survey respondents
called for concrete and far reaching changes, including tax cuts
and structural reforms."
The third constituency is Brussels and other euro zone
partners. Hollande has just received a waiver from the European
Commission granting him two extra years to cut the French budget
deficit to below 3.0 percent of gross domestic product. But the
quid pro quo from EC President Jose Manuel Barroso was that
Paris had to push ahead faster with economic reforms, to make up
for 20 years of lost economic competitiveness and reduce what he
called "the exorbitant weight of debt" on its economy.
Paris forecasts French debt will hit 93.6 percent of
national output this year, and will keep growing next year.
The fourth constituency is financial markets. French bond
yields are low, suggesting that markets consider France a safe
investment. Chaney of AXA predicts, however, that when the U.S.
Federal Reserve starts to end its $85 billion in monthly bond
purchases, investors will look more carefully at fundamentals.
Then, France's strength compared with other countries will face
greater scrutiny.
The fifth group is Hollande's political family - the French
left. While he has a fairly strong majority in parliament, if he
pushed too hard on such reforms as spending cuts, pensions and
more labor law overhauls, he would risk a rebellion by Socialist
Party members. Would he then want to rely on the center-right
opposition, the Union for a Popular Movement, or UMP, to pass
those reforms? Much of Hollande's hesitancy is about not wanting
to alienate the left.
Additional risks to Hollande could be the kind of
embarrassing scandals involving members of his government and
public jibes among members of his Cabinet that he has seen in
recent months. Popular unrest and credit downgrades could
trigger other jolts.
Hollande is banking on a few key initiatives this year to
convince France's European partners that he is determined to
revamp the economy. Last week the French parliament passed a
reform of the country's labor code. This legislation makes it
easier for firms to make layoffs or reduce pay and working hours
for limited periods in economic downturns, but it raises the
cost of employing staff on widely used very short-term
contracts. Although companies say the measure will help them
better manage costs in a downturn, few expect a quick
improvement in the competitiveness of French exporters - with
Chaney calling it "a drop in the ocean."
Hollande has made a pension revamp a top priority this year.
He is also eager, however, to avoid a repeat of the 2010 mass
street protests after his predecessor, Nicolas Sarkozy, raised
the retirement age to 62 from 60. Hollande moved it back to 60
with one of the first strokes of his presidential pen.
But with the prospect of a 20 billion euro ($26 billion)
annual shortfall in the pension system by 2020 if he does not
act, Hollande now acknowledges that the French will have to work
longer. An Ipsos poll this month showed almost two-thirds of the
French would support a pension reform more drastic than that
envisaged by Hollande, notably with a higher retirement age.
Hollande declares he's going "on the offensive" to bolster
the economy. This is the man who a year ago was embraced by the
French for being a welcome change from the hyperactive,
center-right Sarkozy. Hollande capitalized on that, calling
himself Mr. Normal.
With polls suggesting that French public is ready for
change, with business pressing for it and with the rest of
Europe demanding it, Hollande may do well to become Mr. New
Normal.
Or he will struggle to get out of the rabbit hole.