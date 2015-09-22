HONG KONG, Sept 22 Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd, which makes lingerie for global brands including Victoria's Secret and Calvin Klein, launched on Tuesday an up to $243 million Hong Kong IPO to fund increased output and cut debt.

The world's largest maker of bras is offering 295 million new shares in an indicative range of HK$5.38 to HK$6.38 each, said a source familiar with the plans, who declined to be named because details of the deal are not yet public. That would put the total initial public offering at up to HK$1.88 billion ($243 million).

Besides making lingerie for L Brands Inc's Victoria's Secret and PVH Corp's Calvin Klein, Regina Miracle also makes running shoes for Under Armour Inc, according to its IPO prospectus. ($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)