NEW YORK, July 18 Two big U.S. regional banks on Wednesday reported a surge in loan demand in the second quarter but said borrowers were getting nervous about the economy.

U.S. Bancorp, the fifth biggest U.S. bank by assets, said its second-quarter profit rose 21 percent to $1.41 billion, or 71 cents per share, from a year earlier on a 20 percent rise in total loans to businesses and industries and on strong mortgage originations that led to record quarterly revenue.

Despite the persistence of rock-bottom interest rates, the Minneapolis-based bank company said net interest revenue grew 6.6 percent as its loan book grew. Profit margins on its loans dipped only slightly as the bank offset falling rates by paying less for deposits and retiring its own high-rate debt. Fee income also soared as borrowers took advantage of low rates to refinance their mortgages.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp, which have gained about 19 percent this year, closed up another 1.6 percent on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Despite the upbeat report, U.S. Bancorp Chief Executive Richard Davis was cautious about customers' appetite for loans and investing.

"In the last month it's started to taper off," he said on a conference call with analysts. He cited borrowers' concerns about the U.S. presidential election, the impending "fiscal cliff" budget-tax battle and persistent problems in Europe. The U.S. economy "is not falling apart  but not getting better," he said.

Davis also excoriated the city of Los Angeles, which on Tuesday called U.S. Bancorp a slumlord as it sued the bank for allegedly letting hundreds of foreclosed homes in the city fall into disrepair.

"As long as the economy is weak, everybody anywhere will try to find a deep pocket," he said, adding that he is not close to considering settling the lawsuit.

The bank doesn't own the properties at issue but is acting as trustee for mortgage security holders, he said. It has tried to negotiate for 18 months and believes that no bank will take the role of trustee if the lawsuit succeeds.

U.S. Bancorp said the quality of its home loan and other portfolios continues to improve. It added $470 million to its reserve for problem loans, 18 percent less than a year ago and 2 percent below last quarter's addition. It also said that demands from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and other investors to repurchase poorly performing loans it sold to them have stabilized.

That's in sharp contrast to PNC Financial Services Group , which on Wednesday said it put aside $438 million to meet such repurchase demands and could lose as much as $350 million more in coming quarters. Most of the mortgages were originated between 2006 and 2008 and sold to the agencies to package into securities.

The big reserve, which was greater than an estimate PNC had given earlier, contributed to a 40 percent decline in second-quarter net income and dominated the bank's conference call with analysts. The bank also took charges for redeeming high-cost debt and for integrating more than 400 branches bought from Royal Bank of Canada in March.

PNC said its commercial loans soared 28 percent from last year and 3 percent from the first quarter, while consumer loans led by auto loans were up 10 percent from a year ago and 1 percent from the first quarter.

CEO Jim Rohr, however, echoed Davis's concerns about a weak economy. The European crisis and the fiscal cliff has "had a pall over the market over the last couple of months," he said on a conference call with analysts.

"We continue to grow loans, but when we talk to our customers, their business is still good, they're still making a lot of money, but they are a little more nervous about things in general," he said.

Shares of PNC, which had been up about 4 percent this year, lost .94 percent on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; editing by Prudence Crowther)