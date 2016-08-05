(Corrects spelling of Regions in headline)

Aug 5 Regions Financial Corp has agreed on a payment to settle a U.S. Justice Department investigation of its mortgage loans, the bank said in a filing on Friday.

The undisclosed amount will not have a material impact on Region's results or cash flows as the company has already set aside money for the settlement, it said. (bit.ly/2aGAVnZ)

The agreement resolves an investigation of the Birmingham, Alabama-based bank's origination, underwriting and quality control practices for loans insured by the Federal Housing Association.

More than one dozen lenders have settled similar claims brought by the Justice Department over FHA-insured home loans as part of its crackdown on shoddy mortgages that fueled the U.S. housing and financial crises.

The probe has targeted some of the nation's largest banks, such as Wells Fargo & Co which reached a $1.2 billion settlement in February, as well as mid-sized lenders.

In May, M&T Bank Corp a large northeastern U.S. regional bank, agreed to pay $64 million to settle civil charges that it misled the government into insuring hundreds of risky mortgages, leading to substantial losses when the loans went into default. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Subrat Patnaik; Additional reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Lisa Von Ahn)