Oct 23 U.S. bank Regions Financial Corp
is offering as much as $200 million to help finance the sale of
its Morgan Keegan brokerage unit, Bloomberg said citing people
with knowledge of the matter.
Regions is in talks with two competing groups of
private-equity firms seeking to buy the brokerage, people told
the agency.
The bank aims to boost capital and pay back a U.S. bailout
from the sale proceeds. A deal valued at more than $1 billion
may be reached within weeks, according to the agency.
Regions Financial spokesman Mel Campbell declined to comment
to Reuters on the Bloomberg report.
Regions bought Morgan Keegan for $789 million in 2001 and
disclosed plans to sell the division in June. The company is yet
to repay the $3.5 billion it received from the Troubled Asset
Relief Program (TARP) after the financial crisis.
