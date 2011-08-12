NEW YORK Aug 12 Blackstone Group (BX.N), TPG [TPG.UL] and Stifel Financial Corp (SF.N) are among more than half a dozen firms that put in initial bids for Regions Financial Corp's (RF.N) Morgan Keegan brokerage unit, sources familiar with the situation said.

Some of these firms have paired up with other firms to bid for the unit, which has a book value of around $1.5 billion, the sources said, adding the auction was now in the second round.

Blackstone has teamed up with Carlyle Group, and TPG with Lightyear Capital, the sources said.

Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF.N), Warburg Pincus [WP.UL] and Apollo Global Management (APO.N) are also among the bidders for the company, the sources said.

Regions, Raymond James, Blackstone, Warburg, Lightyear and Apollo declined comment. TPG and Stifel were not immediately available for comment.